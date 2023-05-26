Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 15.3%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) dropped 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 57,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 26,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Better Choice by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

