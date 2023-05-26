Better World Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BWACU) Shares Down 1.4%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.82. 402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Better World Acquisition Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

About Better World Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

