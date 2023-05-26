BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BILL by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in BILL by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

