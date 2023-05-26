biote (BTMD) and The Competition Critical Survey

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare biote to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares biote and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million -$970,000.00 87.85 biote Competitors $290.64 million -$110.28 million -1.82

Institutional & Insider Ownership

biote’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares biote and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors -10.38% -101.91% 21.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for biote and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 214 568 818 46 2.42

biote presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 97.34%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 109.41%. Given biote’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

biote beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

