BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Down 10.8% on Insider Selling

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) traded down 10.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.14. 268,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 469,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Specifically, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,854 shares of company stock worth $2,083,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

