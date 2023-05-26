BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.