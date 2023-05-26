BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
BBN opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.34.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.