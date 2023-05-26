Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Trading Up 6.8%

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Blue Water Acquisition Trading Up 6.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.
Blue Water Acquisition Company Profile
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Water Acquisition (BLUWU)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.