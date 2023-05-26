Blueprint Medicines Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.46). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 3,007 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $137,359.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,530.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

