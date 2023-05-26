Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($7.08) Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.07). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.59) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2025 earnings at ($5.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,778,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $23,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

