BNP Paribas Reiterates Underperform Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHO)

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion.

