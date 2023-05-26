Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

