British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Buys 16,789 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter acquired 16,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £59,936.73 ($74,548.17).

British Land Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.38) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 382.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 406.34. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 317.80 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 544.80 ($6.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 587.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. British Land’s payout ratio is 3,833.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British Land Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.60) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.28) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.