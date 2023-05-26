British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Buys 16,789 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter acquired 16,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £59,936.73 ($74,548.17).
British Land Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.38) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 382.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 406.34. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 317.80 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 544.80 ($6.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 587.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53.
British Land Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. British Land’s payout ratio is 3,833.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
See Also
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.