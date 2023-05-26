Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

