Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

