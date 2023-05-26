Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) PT at GBX 260.60

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 260.60 ($3.24).

SBRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.4 %

LON SBRY opened at GBX 275.10 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3,056.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 291 ($3.62). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 14,444.44%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.