Brokerages Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 172,719 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

