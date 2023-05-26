Brokers Issue Forecasts for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $17.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CAT opened at $209.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

