Brokers Issue Forecasts for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

