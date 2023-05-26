Brokers Set Expectations for Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 111,174 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 266.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $29,618,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

