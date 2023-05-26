Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

