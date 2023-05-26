Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Shares Down 5.5%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

