Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.73. 853,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,837,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI makes up about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

BullFrog AI Holdings Inc is a digital biopharmaceutical company which focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare principally in the United States. BullFrog AI Holdings Inc is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

