Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955 ($36.75).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.20) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.06) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.69) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 3,375 ($41.98) in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Bunzl

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.34), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($183,293.76). In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.34), for a total value of £147,368.18 ($183,293.76). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($38.13), for a total transaction of £653,272.62 ($812,528.13). Insiders have sold a total of 81,898 shares of company stock valued at $249,954,592 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,149 ($39.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,249.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,113.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,016.26. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,542 ($31.62) and a one year high of GBX 3,249 ($40.41).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,500.00%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

