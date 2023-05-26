Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 59.0% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 476.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $35.05 on Friday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

