Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.35. 31,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 169,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadrenal Therapeutics

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,792 shares in the company, valued at $959,902.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.