Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

FRT stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

