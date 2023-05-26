Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $493,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,709 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

