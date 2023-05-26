Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 261.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Featured Stories

