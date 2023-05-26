Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.91 and its 200 day moving average is $164.03. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

