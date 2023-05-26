Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

