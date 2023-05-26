Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 24,800.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

CKHGY stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86.

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.5395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facilities, and credit cards. It operates through the following business segments: Retail bank, Business bank, and Insurance.

