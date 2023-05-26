Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Carisma Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carisma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $1.40.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARM. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,275,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

