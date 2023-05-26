Caroline Gulliver Purchases 17,500 Shares of abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Stock

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £13,825 ($17,195.27).

abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Down 3.6 %

ASLI opened at GBX 75 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £309.13 million, a PE ratio of 625.00, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.26. abrdn European Logistics Income plc has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.34).

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.20. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

