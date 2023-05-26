Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.2 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.