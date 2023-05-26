C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as £143.51 ($178.50) and last traded at £141.80 ($176.37), with a volume of 1130023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £135.40 ($168.41).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 432.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94,533.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($32,835.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,677,614. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

