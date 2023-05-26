Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Up 50,233.3% in May

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, an increase of 50,233.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the third quarter worth $316,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

CBRG opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Chain Bridge I has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.