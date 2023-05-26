Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.28. 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

