Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,021.37.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,057.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,856.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,640.31.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.