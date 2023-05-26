Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,021.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 257,639 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,057.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,856.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,640.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

