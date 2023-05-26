Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stake Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $133.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $570,459. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

