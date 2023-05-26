CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (OTC:CIMEF – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
CIMC Enric Trading Down 7.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.
About CIMC Enric
CIMC Enric Holdings Limited provides transportation, storage, and processing equipment for the clean energy, chemicals, environmental, and liquid food industries worldwide. Its Clean Energy segment manufactures and operates equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of compressed natural gas trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, liquefied natural gas trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors; and offers engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas industry, as well as internet of things intelligent operation and management platform under the Anjiehui brand.
