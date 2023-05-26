Citi Trends, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Citi Trends in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Citi Trends’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Citi Trends’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTRN. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home trends. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.