Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,264 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $97.19 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.27.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

