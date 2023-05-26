Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,644 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $159,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $93.06.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

