Citigroup Inc. Acquires 80,373 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 365.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 12.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Toast by 11.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $31,193,909.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,361,751 shares of company stock valued at $49,221,254. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOST. Stephens began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

