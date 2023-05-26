Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,462 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98.

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

