Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PAGS opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

