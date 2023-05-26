Citigroup Inc. Buys 109,569 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 1,253.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,569 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,633,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 350,500 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 429,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 211,798 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.4 %

FTAI stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

