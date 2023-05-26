Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,653 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

