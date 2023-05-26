Citigroup Inc. Buys 338,628 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 259.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NU by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NU. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.