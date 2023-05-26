Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 27.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 7.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 684,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $6,072,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 179.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 341,213 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GVCI opened at $10.59 on Friday. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.